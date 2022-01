Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:29 Hits: 4

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) announced his retirement Friday, making him the third House Republican who voted to impeach ex-President Donald Trump to leave the chamber.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/katko-retire-house-republican-trump?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=katko-retire-house-republican-trump