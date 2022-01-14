The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis Quietly Hits At Trump Administration For Trying To Stop COVID Too Hard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s been waging war on COVID-19 safety measures in a clear bid to be the next MAGA king ahead of 2024, sees ex-president Donald Trump’s oblique swipe and raises him a challenge of who can be more pro-spread than the other.

