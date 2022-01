Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 19:45 Hits: 2

But the court upheld a separate mandate for almost all employees at hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers that receive federal funds.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072165393/supreme-court-blocks-bidens-vaccine-or-test-mandate-for-large-private-companies