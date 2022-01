Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:21 Hits: 3

Katko is the third Republican who voted for former President Donald Trump's second impeachment to announce his retirement.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/14/1073112515/republican-rep-john-katko-who-voted-for-trumps-impeachment-is-retiring