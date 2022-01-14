Jamie Raskin: I Hope These Charges Shut Up Our Colleagues

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 13:39 Hits: 2

Jamie Raskin, God bless him, is hoping these seditious conspiracy charges shut up the congressional colleagues who claimed there was no insurrection, just some tourists who got a little carried away. (Good luck with that!)

But there's another story behind these seditious conspiracy charges you probably don't know. Watch this response to D.C. U.S. attorney Michael Sherwin's appearance on 60 Minutes.

Yes, Michael Sherwin. The controversial appointee by Bill Barr, who skipped over career prosecutors to put Sherwin in the DC USA position. You probably remember that Barr stacked the various offices with Trump allies. (Which is almost certainly why Sherwin pushed to dismiss Mike Flynn's guilty plea.)

After 1/6, Sherwin went on 60 Minutes and discussed potential charges in the ongoing case -- which violated DoJ policy and put the prosecution in jeopardy.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/jamie-raskin-i-hope-these-charges-shut-our