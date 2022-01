Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 21:47 Hits: 0

Mosby reached national prominence in 2015 as the top prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.

(Image credit: Larry French/Getty Image for BET Networks)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/14/1073149219/marilyn-mosby-baltimore-indicted