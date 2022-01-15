Michigan Refers GOP 'Elector Forgers' To Federal Prosecutors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 00:03 Hits: 3

The group of Michigan Republicans who created a false electoral college certificate, claiming that Donald Trump had won the state and they were the duly appointed electors, have been referred to federal prosecutors by State Attorney General Dana Nessel. The Detroit News reports that even though Nessel indicated her intention to send the case to federal authorities, state charges remained possible.

"Under state law,” said Nessel during an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, “I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/michigan-refers-gop-elector-forgers