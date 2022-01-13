The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why An Expert In Political Violence Is Worried About Civil War In The U.S.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, academics and journalists have taken the possibility of future political violence in America increasingly serious. In her new book, “How Civil Wars Start: And How To Stop Them,” Barbara F. Walter writes, “We are closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe.” It’s a bold suggestion, and we interrogate it in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-an-expert-in-political-violence-is-worried-about-civil-war-in-the-u-s/

