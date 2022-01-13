The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Biden Heads To His Old Stomping Grounds On A Voting Rights Mission

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Biden Heads To His Old Stomping Grounds On A Voting Rights Mission

President Joe Biden is meeting with the Senate Democratic caucus Thursday, applying some pressure in a seemingly ill-fated push to pass voting rights legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) set the wheels in motion Wednesday night, using procedural strategy to ensure that the Senate will debate the two major voting bills before the Republicans inevitably filibuster their passage. That’s the point at which the conversation will shift fully to chamber rule changes — something Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) seem as resolutely against as they were a year ago.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/biden-senate-democrats-voting-rights-manchin-sinema?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-senate-democrats-voting-rights-manchin-sinema

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version