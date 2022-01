Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 09:40 Hits: 1

Faced with Russia's military threat against Ukraine and demands for NATO to stop further expansion, the West wants a dialogue with Moscow. Diplomatic efforts that are not underpinned by hard power may not be enough to avert a war.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/86187?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss