Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 01:54 Hits: 6

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are maneuvering this week to alter Senate rules to allow for debate on key voting rights legislation that has been blocked for months by Republicans. The showdown is the culmination of a fierce debate over the democratic process. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/democrats-eye-major-rules-change-for-debate-on-voting-rights-/6396525.html