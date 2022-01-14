Kayleigh 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black' McEnany Calls Biden 'Divisive'

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany seems to have had amnesia for the last five years, forgetting who she worked for before she landed at Fox News.
On Fox News' Outnumbered's panel discussed Biden's low approval ratings in a joyous rapture.
Kayleigh, Trump's former press secretary, worked for the most divisive man in modern politics, Donald Trump.
Trump was impeached twice for his criminal and despicable actions, but McEnany, who enjoyed lying to the American people daily to cover-up for his disgusting actions, had the audacity to make this claim: "[Biden] gave his inauguration speech and used some version of the word unity, like half a dozen times. "This is the most divisive president I have seen the last two decades."
Was she blind working for Trump?
Did she have her eyeballs transplanted right before joining Fox News?
Biden wanting to get all Americans vaccinated is divisive?
Trying to protect voting rights is for all Americans divisive?
It's impossible to unify a country when 30% of them are in a Jim Jones cult.
Fox News is the divisive party here.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/kayleigh-pot-calling-kettle-black-mcenany
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee