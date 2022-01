Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 18:17 Hits: 5

The president left a meeting with Senate Democrats pessimistic about a way forward on voting rights bills.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/13/1072778094/sen-sinema-dashes-democrats-hope-to-change-the-filibuster