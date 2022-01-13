Ron DeSantis Won't Say He Won't Challenge Trump

Articles

Anderson Cooper had Maggie Haberman as his guest last night, and they discussed whether Republican senators will follow Sen. Mike Rounds' lead in saying the election wasn't stolen.

"The problem is, ignoring Trump doesn't work, either. So, you know, I think that Rounds is maybe among a slow-growing chorus. but we are going to see how that plays ought because at the end of the day, many of these senators still do fear him," Haberman said.

He asked her if Trump is going to run for president.

"You know, my -- my personal, you know, I assume that he is going to run. He is certainly doing everything one would do to run. But what's interesting, Anderson, is he is very focused on Ron DeSantis -- the governor of Florida, in particular. There are a bunch of Republicans who have not told him they won't run if he does. They have just sort of left it open," she said.

"In the case of DeSantis, Trump has been complaining to people that DeSantis won't say that he is not going to challenge him. That really bothers him. DeSantis, you know, there is no question that DeSantis would not have won his race in 2018 without Trump's help, but DeSantis has been really unwilling to be the kind of subsidiary of Trump that other candidates have turned themselves into and so I think that's what that conversation is about. I don't see why he wouldn't run. But, you know, it's a while away."

(Well, Maggie, there are quite a few investigations lurking in the background, but okay.)

