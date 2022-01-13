The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Schumer's 'Shell Bill' To Get Voting Rights To Senate Floor

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Schumer's 'Shell Bill' To Get Voting Rights To Senate Floor

In a last-ditch push to overcome GOP obstruction, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer late Wednesday unveiled a plan to temporarily evade the filibuster and bring voting rights legislation to the floor of the upper chamber for debate.

Outlined in an internal memo distributed to congressional Democrats, Schumer's strategy involves several obscure procedural maneuvers that began Wednesday night in the House, which moved just before midnight to replace the text of an unrelated NASA bill with language from the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"I did not expect this outcome when I first introduced the NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told reporters. "If my legislation will help overcome the filibuster, the Senate can finally have the long-overdue debate on voting rights this country deserves."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/schumers-shell-bill-get-voting-rights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version