Schumer's 'Shell Bill' To Get Voting Rights To Senate Floor

Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022

In a last-ditch push to overcome GOP obstruction, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer late Wednesday unveiled a plan to temporarily evade the filibuster and bring voting rights legislation to the floor of the upper chamber for debate.

Outlined in an internal memo distributed to congressional Democrats, Schumer's strategy involves several obscure procedural maneuvers that began Wednesday night in the House, which moved just before midnight to replace the text of an unrelated NASA bill with language from the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"I did not expect this outcome when I first introduced the NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told reporters. "If my legislation will help overcome the filibuster, the Senate can finally have the long-overdue debate on voting rights this country deserves."

