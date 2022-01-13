Fox Host Claims Biden 'Threw Santa Claus Under The Bus'

Articles

Several months before Christmas, Fox News host Harris Faulkner claims President Biden was the Grinch that would steal Christmas.

What is going on with her?

All the hosts on this episode of "Outnumbered" blamed Biden for pandemic-related issues like inflation, gas prices, and supply chain slow downs.

However, a Christmas miracle took place.

Everybody received their Christmas gifts on time, and record sales were registered throughout the country.

Hurrah!

Fox News never mentioned that, though. They were mum.

Inflation is still on the rise which is problem for the US, ...and the entire world.

Looking for anything to smear Biden, Fox News host Harris Faulkner lost her grip on reality.

Faulkner ranted, "[Biden] also threw Santa Claus under the bus because he said at Christmas time that Santa was going to solve it."

"So if you didn't get solved I hope he wasn't expecting us to stop believing in the power and magic of Christmas," she said.

"I'm not quite sure what reality he's in," Faulkner exclaimed.

The Fox News panel looked bewildered.

Maybe look in the mirror, Harris.

You are making no sense.

Absurdity abounds.

