The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

McCarthy: 'I Was Called To Testify To Deflect From Inflation Numbers'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

McCarthy: 'I Was Called To Testify To Deflect From Inflation Numbers'

Sure is a good thing for Kevin McCarthy that he never has to take an oath before he appears on Fox and Friends.

The January 6 Commission? Not so much.

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection, because he was summoned as some sort of smokescreen to make people not see the inflation numbers.

During a lengthy interview where he claimed the world was falling apart because China was hosting the Olympics...

...Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade switched topics to Kevin's refusal to testify.

McCarthy is angry because Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney weren't his choices to appear on the select committee. But hey, Jim Jordan was, and now he's a person of interest!

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/mccarthy-claims-he-was-called-testify

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version