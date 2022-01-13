McCarthy: 'I Was Called To Testify To Deflect From Inflation Numbers'

Articles

Thursday, 13 January 2022

Sure is a good thing for Kevin McCarthy that he never has to take an oath before he appears on Fox and Friends.

The January 6 Commission? Not so much.

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection, because he was summoned as some sort of smokescreen to make people not see the inflation numbers.

During a lengthy interview where he claimed the world was falling apart because China was hosting the Olympics...

Kevin McCarthy, struggling on Fox & Friends, claims Biden is failing because China is having the Olympics pic.twitter.com/q1yk0zWtjc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2022

...Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade switched topics to Kevin's refusal to testify.

McCarthy is angry because Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney weren't his choices to appear on the select committee. But hey, Jim Jordan was, and now he's a person of interest!

