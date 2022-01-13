Fox And Friends: People Can Steal McCarthy's Vote Without ID

Articles

Thursday, 13 January 2022

President Biden gave a very strong speech in Georgia. He's insisting on voting rights legislation to combat insane Republican state laws making it harder for Americans to vote, especially minorities.

Both sides don't pass laws to stop Black people from voting. Only the party of Kevin McCarthy and Fox and Friends does that.

"Do you want to be -- on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?" said Biden.

He didn't sugarcoat it. And that no-nonsense frankness has the Republican crime family at Fox and Friends triggered.

While interviewing Kevin McCarthy, co-host Ainsley Earhardt went into a fearmongering diatribe over something that is simply not happening.

She flipped out about possible voter fraud concerns if Democrats refuse to support Voter ID.

"Republicans are just baffled because [Democrats] want people to vote without showing ID," Earhardt stated.

Republicans are putting in place ways to refuse to count electoral votes if they do not like the outcome of an election.

"Isn't that a recipe for disaster?" Ainsley asked.

Then the Fox News host made up a scenario that has never taken place in this country.

Earhardt continued, "I mean other people can show up and say they're Kevin McCarthy. Say they are Brian Kilmeade, Say they are Steve Doocy and vote for them."

"We've seen that happen in the past," she said.

Liar!

