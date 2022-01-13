Glenn Beck Has Covid Again, So Buy His Book!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022

Glenn Beck says he has Covid. Again. How's that natural immunity working out for ya?

Glenn Beck Edition:

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/lgCjrfqShE — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) January 13, 2022

And they let him on Fox News (this once?) to promote a "book" he "wrote" about the coming economic world collapse oh my god it's the apocalypse buy gold.

GLENN BECK: This is not an American problem. This is the entire West going away by 2030. And I think - you know the World Economic Forum just war gamed the next economic collapse. I think that's coming in the next couple of years. I could be wrong. I usually am on timing. But when that happens, it is lights out. It is over. They will control your food, your water, your work, your education, your banking, your money, gasoline. [...] They are going to bankrupt the entire West. And only the elites are going to be able to have money, the food they want, the jobs they want, etc., etc. We will be left in the dust. We must educate ourselves right now. read more

