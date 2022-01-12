The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jan. 6 Committee Reveals Another Text From A Fox Host To Meadows

The Jan. 6 Committee on Wednesday revealed another text from a Fox News host to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, sent in the wake of the deadly Capitol insurrection last year.

In this case, the sender was Laura Ingraham. The text in question appeared in the committee’s request for voluntary cooperation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/january-6-committee-ingraham-texts-mccarthy-request?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=january-6-committee-ingraham-texts-mccarthy-request

