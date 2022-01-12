Jan. 6 Committee Reveals Another Text From A Fox Host To Meadows

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

The Jan. 6 Committee on Wednesday revealed another text from a Fox News host to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, sent in the wake of the deadly Capitol insurrection last year.

In this case, the sender was Laura Ingraham. The text in question appeared in the committee’s request for voluntary cooperation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

