Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 23:40 Hits: 0

It may be the 21st century, but the QAnon congresswoman is urging folks to take up arms against their sea of troubles.

During a podcast interview with none other than the bombastic former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) loudly nodded at the “Second Amendment” as a solution to the far-right’s problems — in this case the “tyrannical government,” aka (for her) Democrats. Greene suggested Democratic lawmakers are currently doing exactly what the founders feared when James Madison proposed the inclusion of Second Amendment rights in the Constitution.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/where-things-stand-greene-tiptoes-up-to-the-line-of-arguing-that-guns-should-be-used-against-dems-second-amendment?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=where-things-stand-greene-tiptoes-up-to-the-line-of-arguing-that-guns-should-be-used-against-dems-second-amendment