Former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Lies in State

Former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Lies in State U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday paid tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid as he lies in state under the dome of the U.S. Capitol. Reid, a Democrat from Nevada, died last month at age 82 from pancreatic cancer. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden went to the dome to pay his respects. He did not make comments. Vice President Kamala Harris also paid her respects earlier Wednesday. "Few have shaped the workings of this building like our dear friend from Nevada," said current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier referred to Reid as a "pivotal figure." The ceremony was closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, along with former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer, among others, eulogized Reid at his funeral in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Reid came from a poor family and served four decades in Congress, eventually rising to the senate’s highest position. He is perhaps best known for shepherding Obama’s Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. Reid is the 34th person with the honor of lying in state at the Capitol. Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

