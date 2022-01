Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 03:52 Hits: 0

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Wednesday that he will introduce a bill banning congressional lawmakers and their spouses from maintaining stock holdings or making new transactions while in office.Hawley’s announcement came the same day a pair...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/589520-hawley-introduces-bill-banning-lawmakers-from-making-stock-trades-in-office