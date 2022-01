Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 21:55 Hits: 1

Republicans are accusing Democrats of a power grab as they try to pass federal voting legislation. The GOP is also still struggling with former President Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072548439/internal-gop-conflicts-about-2020-election-surface-as-party-fights-new-voting-la