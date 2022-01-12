Former MI GOP Speaker Chatfield Charged With Sex Abuse Of Sister-In-Law

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

The person former House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) is accused of sexually assaulting for more than a decade, beginning when she was a child, is his sister-in-law.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the complaint, which was first filed with the Lansing Police Department on Dec. 24, 2021.

Rebekah Chatfield, now 26, said the assaults began when she was a student at Northern Michigan Christian Academy in Burt Lake, where Lee Chatfield was working at the time, according to reporting by Bridge Michigan. She is married to Lee Chatfield’s brother, Aaron Chatfield, who has supported her in the allegations.

