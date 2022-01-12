Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 23:00 Hits: 3

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wrote in a new op-ed that Tuesday—the 20th anniversary of the opening of the U.S. offshore prison at the Guantánamo Bay naval base—should be "a day to reflect, and to act" and urged younger Americans to heap pressure on President Joe Biden to finally close the facility

While "Congress has acted to frustrate rather than facilitate closing Guantánamo," at least most of the work to shutter the prison can be done by Biden, Omar (D-Minn.) argued in her op-ed at Teen Vogue.

To build pressure on the president to actually fulfill his stated goal of closing the prison—where nearly 800 Muslim men and boys have been detained over four administrations—Omar wrote that the voices of youth "are critical."

The op-ed references a 2021 letter from over 100 organizations and led by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) and the Center for Victims of Torture in which they wrote that the prison "continues to cause escalating and profound damage to the [39] men who still languish there," and "entrenches racial divisions and racism more broadly, and risks facilitating additional rights violations."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/20-years-later-close-guantanamo-bay-prison