Ted Cruz Has A Hissy Fit Over Mask Question

Ted Cruz erupted with rage over being asked a question about wearing a mask.

Repeatedly bashing his hands on a podium, he yelled at reporters to "just once" ask Pres. Joe Biden and Press Secretary Jen Psaki why they aren't wearing a mask at the podium.

On the question of hypocrisy, you just asked, you people at the podium are speaking without masks. Just once, I’d like to see a reporter say to Joe Biden when he stands at the damn podium in the White House without a mask, "Mr. President, why aren’t you wearing a mask?”

Actually, Sen. Cruz knows full well that Biden and Psaki wear masks right up until the moment they are at the microphone and begin to speak. As soon as they are finished, they put their masks back on.

Cruz's faux fury is just his way of having an unhinged tantrum because he was humiliated at the hands of Tucker Carlson, and allowed himself to be pressured into promoting a false flag QAnon conspiracy about the attack on the US Capitol, including accusing Ray Epps of being an FBI plant when he is much more likely to be a member of the Oath Keepers.

Cancun Cruz has lost his way.

