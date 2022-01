Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:49 Hits: 2

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apology worthless, adding that his defense is that "he didn't realize he was at a party."

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072483665/boris-johnson-apologizes-party