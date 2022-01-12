Of Course, Pence Balks At Testifying Before J6 Committee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:44 Hits: 1

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol has gone through a months-long effort to gain testimony and documents from top advisers to Donald Trump, but according to The New York Times, the most serious negotiations may be those surrounding the witness who the committee would most like to see sit down in the chamber for a candid conversation: Mike Pence.

The six months since the committee was formed often seem to have been spent in lengthy negotiations with former officials like Mark Meadows—negotiations that eventually ended with Meadows backing away from the deal and becoming the subject of a referral to the Department of Justice for a contempt of Congress of charge. Meadows follows the greasy path of former senior adviser Steve Bannon, who has already been indicted for his refusal to cooperate, but whose trial is not scheduled to begin until July, demonstrating once again how the court system can be used to effectively quash congressional investigation through appeals and delays. Over 300 people who have some connection to events on Jan. 6 have appeared to give testimony to the committee, but almost all of this has happened behind closed doors, and almost all of it involved lower-level players who were witness to some small part of the overall scheme.

