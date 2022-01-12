The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NPR Host Presses Trump On Big Lie, So Trump Hangs Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

NPR Host Presses Trump On Big Lie, So Trump Hangs Up

NPR has been trying to get an interview with Trump for six years, and this week, he finally agreed. A phone interview was scheduled for 15 minutes, but lasted just over nine -- when Trump hung up after being pressed about election lies. Via NPR:

NPR'S STEVE INSKEEP: Let me read you some short quotes. The first is by one of the judges, one of the 10 judges you appointed, who ruled on this. And there were many judges, but 10 who you appointed. Brett Ludwig, U.S. District Court in Wisconsin, who was nominated by you in 2020. He's on the bench and he says, quote, "This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits."

Another quote, Kory Langhofer, your own campaign attorney in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2020, quote, "We are not alleging fraud in this lawsuit. We are not alleging anyone stealing the election." And also Rudy Giuliani, your lawyer, Nov. 18, 2020, in Pennsylvania, quote, "This is not a fraud case." Your own lawyers had no evidence of fraud. They said in court they had no evidence of fraud. And the judges ruled against you every time on the merits.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/npr-host-presses-trump-big-lie-so-trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version