80's Rockstar And Anti-vaxxer Barry Benedetta Dies From COVID

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Benedetta had the usual "Fully Unvaccinated" and "Do Not Comply" and an assortment of other anti-vaxxer memes on his Facebook page.

Source: SorryAntiVaxxer.com

According to multiple sites, like MetalAddicts.com, on December 17th Barry Benedetta was found unconscious in his home (according to the GoFundMe it was the 12th). He was immediately rushed to ICU where he was put on a ventilator where he remained until he passed on January, 6th, 2022. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Barry made it "big" in the 80's when he earned a Gold and a Multi-Platinum award for his contribution as a session guitarist on Cinderella's debut album, which sold over 3.5 million copies (for the songs Back Home Again, Nothin' for Nothin, and Push, Push-not their biggest hits). That was his biggest music accomplishment but he had several more bands over the years, including his most recent band, DeBenedetta.

