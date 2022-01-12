The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hoyer Says Biden Will Push For More Pandemic Funding

The Biden administration will ask Congress for “substantial” funding to address the pandemic, according to Steny H. Hoyer. Via Roll Call:

The Maryland Democrat told reporters Tuesday during a pen and pad briefing that he expects the White House will ask lawmakers to appropriate funding for testing, vaccines and “to make sure schools have resources to keep themselves safe.”

Hoyer did not say whether congressional leaders would seek to tie the forthcoming supplemental spending request to the Feb. 18th deadline for funding the government. But he added pandemic aid “has an immediacy and an urgency that should compel us to move quickly.”

The Office of Management and Budget did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether a proposal is forthcoming. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said talks are in the preliminary stages.

