Jan. 6th Committee Wants To Talk To Rudy Giuliani

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson confirmed to CNN that the committee wants to interview Rudy Giuliani “at some point.”

Hours before the January 6th attack on the Capitol, Giuliani was reportedly at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., plotting with other top Trump advisers about how to overturn the election.

The January 6th committee plans to hold public hearings, possibly during prime time. Whether or not Giuliani’s hair dye is up to the job, I can’t think of a witness who would make for better viewing!

