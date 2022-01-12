The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NY's Attorney General Is Triggering Trump's Psycho Lawyer

So if I commit a crime, I can just sue the attorney general to stop them from prosecuting me, because reasons?

That seems to be the legal strategy of those who would represent Donald Trump in court, in the Year of our Lord 2022.

Alina Habba is the lawyer whose primary legal experience appears to be in the area of parking lot disputes. Now she is representing the former so-called president.

On Newsmax earlier this week, Habba outlined how the Trump Organization filed a motion on Monday for a preliminary injunctionto have James recuse herself from any civil or criminal inquiry against him, arguing that her office's investigations into his business practices are an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

"She is a sick person who really has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it," Habba said.

Mathew Chapman writes that Abba's recent filing is mostly gibberish, "The motion, claims, among other things, that James has "displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics" and "is not serving any legitimate law enforcement interests but is merely seizing on an opportunity to harass, threaten, and retaliate against Trump, his family, and his associates."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/psycho-trump-lawyer-calls-nys-ag-sick

