Maddow: About Those Forged Republican Elector Documents

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 16:52 Hits: 2

As the mountains of documents are gathered and combed through by the House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election, evidence is mounting that proves corruption and deception were happening on all local and executive levels.

The latest was uncovered by Politico in a records request. Not one, but three states forged documents declaring Trump the winner where, in reality, Joe Biden had won.

Groups of Republicans in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan gathered together and forged official election paperwork, pretending to be actual electors from the states where Biden won, casting their votes for Trump (who as we know, lost), and sent those fraudulent documents to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were real. They were not.

It was previously reported by Newsweek in December that Mark Meadows was endorsing the idea of alternate electors.

According to the House committee, Meadows sent emails and texts about “alternate electors” to Congress in 2020, allegedly saying “I love it” about an idea to an unidentified member of Congress.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/maddow-about-those-republican-forged