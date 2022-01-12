The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FUNNY: Federer, Nadal React As Djokovic Stuck At Airport

Someone took an old clip of Tennis' Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and gave it the "Downfall" treatment (where they take the clip and substitute Hitler's rant with other subtitles) and the result is just as great as you'd imagine it'd be.

According to the satirical website, Watson:

The unvaccinated Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter Australia . The Australian Open may go on without the world's number 1. Of course, this did not escape the notice of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. You can see how they reacted to the news in the video that was exclusively leaked to Watson:

