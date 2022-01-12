Biden Pushes Voting Rights Legislation Ahead of Vote

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

President Joe Biden is pushing legislation to prevent states from imposing laws that limit access to the vote, arguing that voting rights are a bedrock American value and need to be better protected. His Republican opponents want states to support more rigorous voter identification and ballot security measures to prevent voter fraud. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House. Produced: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

