Ronny Chieng Responds To Jesse Watters' Anti-Asian Racism

Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Fox recently announced that they were giving Jesse Watters his own prime time show because of all the fine incite (no, that is not a typo) he provides to his audience of fellow political eunuchs.

The Daily Show unleashed Ronny Chieng to welcome him by responding to an anti-Asian story he did recently. And man, did he respond! Watters better get used to doing his show standing up because he doesn't have an ass anymore.

Open thread below...

