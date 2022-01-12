The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ronny Chieng Responds To Jesse Watters' Anti-Asian Racism

Fox recently announced that they were giving Jesse Watters his own prime time show because of all the fine incite (no, that is not a typo) he provides to his audience of fellow political eunuchs.

The Daily Show unleashed Ronny Chieng to welcome him by responding to an anti-Asian story he did recently. And man, did he respond! Watters better get used to doing his show standing up because he doesn't have an ass anymore.

Open thread below...

