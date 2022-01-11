Remember Trump's Rant About Democrats Putting People In Jail?

Last night, Rachel Maddow reported that Trump's unhinged statement back in December about how Democrats "want to put people in jail" was linked to a meeting his attorneys had with the Fulton County district attorney's office from Fulton County, Georgia.

"We can report tonight that that seemingly sort of unhinged statement from Trump decrying Democratic law enforcement, that statement happened within days of Trump's attorneys having their previously unreported in-person meeting with the prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, who are investigating Mr. Trump criminally for his alleged actions to pressure election officials in that state.

"That statement, again, within days of that previously unreported meeting by his attorneys in person with the Fulton County prosecutor's office. Oh, maybe that's what he was so upset about. Joining us now is Gwen Keys Fleming, someone who has known Fulton County's district attorney for years. She is the district attorney to DeKalb county," Maddow said.

"We think this may be the first time this news has been publicly reported. Can you tell us from the perspective of somebody who has been a district attorney in Georgia, if there is anything at all that we should read into or we should see this as a signifier for in terms of the state of the investigation, that the gentleman at the center of the investigation, his attorneys are meeting in person with the prosecutor's office?" she asked.

