DeSantis Claims Public Schools Are Smuggling Left Wing Content

It's not enough that Republicans are on a jihad against teachers and the nonexistent critical race theory lessons they claim makes their kids hate America, and white kids ashamed of themselves.

Now Ron DeSantis want parents to be on the lookout for educators smuggling inappropriate content that doesn't fit his fascist ideology.

Florida ranks in the top 4 of all states in omicron infections, but that never stops Ron DeSantis from going on Fox News to pontificate on the latest outrage.

The Florida governor bragged to insipid Mark Levin how he single-handedly stopped masks wearing in schools.

"We did ban critical race theory in our K through 12 schools. (CRT was not being taught in Florida's K-12 schools)", DeSantis crowed.

DeSantis magnified the same lies the GOP has been trying to capitalize on since summer; teachers teach their kids to hate America and hate each other. (They don't)

DeSantis speaks as if it's actually happening, like a sociopath looking for animals to kill.

"We are going to give parents the authority to get legal relief if they are not following our state standards," he said. "Making sure parents have the right to inspect the curriculum and it's not just about critical race theory."

The Stasi council.

"There's a lot of other inappropriate content that can be smuggled in by public schools in some parts of the country have it way worse than Florida in that regard," he accused, with no explanation.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/desantis-wants-fox-news-run-ecudation

