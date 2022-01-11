. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
There are several things Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has that Sarah Palin does not.
One of them is an actual career in politics.
But Sarah Palin is good at getting right-wing TV to look at her. Still, this particular segment was a tremendous amount of effort on Palin's part, and it's not clear she'll get the payoff that effort expects.
It's a really good facelift. No criticism there, at all. The hair extensions were unnecessary, and the low-cut blouse doubly so. If this is to audition for a Fox SHOW, you should have gone a couple shades lighter or at least have some blonde highlights.
Sure, Roger Ailes is dead, but only in body, not in spirit!
Using keywords like "sex" and "pound" will get you trending on Twitter. Someone read up on that and we're assuming it's NOT YOU, "I read everything" until I quit being governor.
Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/palin-aoc-sex-pound
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee