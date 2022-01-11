Palin. AOC. Sex. Pound?

There are several things Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has that Sarah Palin does not.

One of them is an actual career in politics.

But Sarah Palin is good at getting right-wing TV to look at her. Still, this particular segment was a tremendous amount of effort on Palin's part, and it's not clear she'll get the payoff that effort expects.

It's a really good facelift. No criticism there, at all. The hair extensions were unnecessary, and the low-cut blouse doubly so. If this is to audition for a Fox SHOW, you should have gone a couple shades lighter or at least have some blonde highlights.

Sure, Roger Ailes is dead, but only in body, not in spirit!

Using keywords like "sex" and "pound" will get you trending on Twitter. Someone read up on that and we're assuming it's NOT YOU, "I read everything" until I quit being governor.

Sarah Palin says that AOC and liberals in general are “obsessed with sex” and want to “pound that into the public’s head.” pic.twitter.com/1034l8LcAp — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2022 read more

