Jamie Raskin Throws 'Benghazi' In Jim Jordan's Face

World Politics
Rep Jamie Raskin used Jim Jordan's own words against him. It's about time we all did.

After saying he had "nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican Jordan has refused to cooperate with the House committee investigating the insurrection January 6.

J6 Committee Member Jamie Raskin joined MSNBC on Monday. He was asked his thoughts about Jordan's refusal.

Raskin said, "To answer Jim Jordan, I would quote Jim Jordan from the views that he expressed in the final Benghazi report, where he said that all of the truth must come out. Everybody needs to testify, and nobody's got the right to hide anything from Congress."

That seems to only apply to Democrats, right Gym?

Raskin continued, "So, I think he had it right then. Jim Jordan, more than anybody else, knows what dogged, aggressive investigation is about, even when he's on a wild goose chase, he demands all the information he wants, and we're not on that. We are on the central investigative mission certainly of this decade, if not this century, to get to the bottom of this terrible political crime that was incited and to a substantial extent organized by Donald Trump."

Jordan is one of the worst Congressmen ever. He ditched the U.S. Constitution and his constituents and swore allegiance to a narcissistic buffoon.

Jordan has information and is refusing to cooperate.

http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/raskin-throws-jordans-obsession-benghazi

