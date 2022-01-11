Fox News Misquotes CDC Director To Create A New Lie

Last week on Good Morning America, Cecilia Vega asked CDC Director Michele Walensky about a new study published by the CDC, on the Covid death rates of fully vaccinated people.

Vega opened by saying that vaccines are working so well to prevent severe illness, is it time to start rethinking how we're living with this virus.

Walensky replied, "The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really, these are people who were unwell, to begin with. And yes, really encouraging news in the context of omicron. This means not only just to get your primary series but to get your booster series, and yes, we’re really encouraged by these results."

How does this relate to 2020 statistics? It doesn't at all.

Walensky's initial response was edited by ABC, but if you aren't on an anti-vax mission to keep people from protecting themselves and others, it was easy to see what the CDC director was talking about.

The chyron for the segment clearly says: New study finds severe illness rare among vaccinated people.

