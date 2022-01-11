The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ted Cruz Promotes Tucker Carlson's FBI False Flag Insurrection Lies

World Politics
Ted Cruz Promotes Tucker Carlson's FBI False Flag Insurrection Lies

At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz promoted Tucker Carlson's disgraceful imitation of a documentary claiming the insurrection committed by Trump supporters at the US Capitol was an FBI false flag operation.

Cruz hurled his obscene questions at Jill Sanborn, Executive Assistant Director, National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cruz, knowing full well Sanborn could not give a direct answer regarding FBI investigations or undercover activities, began his inquisition.

"How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6?" Cruz asked.

"So I'm sure you can appreciate that I can't go into the specifics of sources and methods," Sanborn began.

Cruz cut her off. "That any FBI agent or confidential informant actively participated in the events of January 6, yes or no?"

"Sir, I can't answer that."

Cruz knows she can't answer that but it works for his soundbite before he goes on Fox News and screams about un-elected officials and a "deep state conspiracy" against Trump.

Cruz has his talking points to continue his false flag conspiracy so Fox News will love him again.

"Did any FBI agent or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on January 6," Cruz asked, knowing again she could not answer the question.

"Sir, I can't answer that."

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/ted-cruz-channels-tucker-carlsons-fbi

