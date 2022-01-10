You Say You Want A Revolution? Meet Matt Brown

Articles

Matt Brown is running for governor of the smallest state in the Union, but he's running on the biggest package of progressive ideas and strategy of any gubernatorial candidate in America. I wish California would nominate someone like him for governor.

Blue America is thrilled, thrilled, thrilled to endorse him today and I'm proud to urge you to find out more about him and his movement and to contribute to his campaign at this link or by clicking on the Act Blue 2022 gubernatorial thermometer below.

He's being opposed by 4 (count 'em, four!) corporate conservatives-- the former vice president of an oil company (current Gov. Dan McKee) and 3 former investment bankers (State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Helena Foulkes, a Mitch McConnell campaign donor. Each has accepted tens of thousands of dollars of corporate PAC money, and none of them have put forward serious plans to decarbonize the state or promote racial and economic justice. Meanwhile, Matt and his running mate-- progressive state Senator Cynthia Mendes-- have pledged not to accept contributions from the fossil fuel industry or donations from corporate PACs or lobbyists.

