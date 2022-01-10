The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

We Have Leverage, We Should Use It To Save Democracy

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

We Have Leverage, We Should Use It To Save Democracy

Guys, my twitter friend Shoq has been working on a 2022 and beyond plan to try to use our leverage as consumers to bring some of our politics back into equilibrium.

(The twitter thread has been unrolled and lightly edited for format.)

May I have a moment of your time, please? The #midterms are too close for me to stay quiet about an idea I’ve been hinting at since early last year.

fii7-jlx0aqvevf

I’ve been conferring with some smart people who are helping me scope out a new way we might convince seasoned political influencers and organizers that well-mobilized #consumerPower holds the key to how we can push-back hard against a #RepublicanCoup we all know is in progress.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/we-have-leverage-we-should-use-it-save

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version