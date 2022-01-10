How Many In Trump's Inner Circle Have Turned On Him?

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 1

Rep. Jamie Raskin told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that "the overwhelming majority of people, both within the Trump administration and outside, are stepping forward to give the evidence" to the January 6th committee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president's former press secretary, former President Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, went before your committee this week. You said she opened up lines of inquiry that hadn't occurred to you. Like what?

RASKIN: Well, she had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it.

Look, there are -- the amazing thing about what's takes place, George, is that the overwhelming majority of people, both within the Trump administration and outside, are stepping forward to give the evidence that they've got. And, of course, that's their legal duty when Congress comes calling, but it’s also a kind of civic duty and honor to do that.

And, overwhelmingly, people participated. It’s only a problem the closer you get to Donald Trump and you have a handful of people who think they're above the law like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, once he was intimidated by Donald Trump.

But in general, we're getting terrific participation and we're really connecting all of the dots.

