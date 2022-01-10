DeSantis Tries To Explain Away Letting One Million COVID Tests Expire

Articles

Published on Monday, 10 January 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis tried to explain why Florida let a million COVID tests expire.

“[Division of Emergency Management] has been asking about that for many, many weeks anticipating that,” DeSantis said Friday. “Basically, the way they [the federal government] do this is they always want to have enough tests if people need them, they send them down … the results of that is we had a stockpile, but no one really wanted them for many, many months.”

DeSantis could have asked another state if they needed any tests instead of just letting them rot away. He certainly has no cause for whining about lack of availability now.

MAGA wingnuts never complained when traitor Trump bitched and moaned about "too much testing, the more people you test the worse the Covid figures are the country." What he meant was the worse it was for his reelection campaign.

But whatever.

One of Ron's Democratic challengers, Nikki Fried, pointed out the unused Covid tests.

