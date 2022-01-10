Fox Gives Jesse 'Kill Shot' Watters A Primetime Show

Articles

Many people including Anthony Fauci himself called for Jesse Watters to be fired "on the spot" for his "kill shot" talk at last month's Turning Point USA convention.

Instead, Fox is giving Watters the primetime slot at 7pm. His OWN SHOW. And he'll continue to co-host "The Five" as well.

NEW: Jesse Watters has been named host of Fox News' 7 p.m. hour, per announcement from Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media.

— Show will be called "Jesse Watters Primetime"

— Will launch on January 24th

— Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, per statement — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) January 10, 2022

As we covered recently Watters said the quiet part out loud about his own network: he disses Biden for ratings, not for facts.

