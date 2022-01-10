The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox Gives Jesse 'Kill Shot' Watters A Primetime Show

Fox Gives Jesse 'Kill Shot' Watters A Primetime Show

Many people including Anthony Fauci himself called for Jesse Watters to be fired "on the spot" for his "kill shot" talk at last month's Turning Point USA convention.

Instead, Fox is giving Watters the primetime slot at 7pm. His OWN SHOW. And he'll continue to co-host "The Five" as well.

As we covered recently Watters said the quiet part out loud about his own network: he disses Biden for ratings, not for facts.

http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/fox-gives-jesse-kill-shot-watters

