NC Voters Want Cawthorn's Candidacy Disqualified For Role In Insurrection

Some North Carolina voters are not thrilled with Madison Cawthorn's dog and pony show as an elected official, especially after what transpired on Jan 6.

The AP is reporting, "A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington, questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day."

Rep. Cawthorn isn't too happy being called out for his seditious behavior:

There's no time like the present to fundraise, right Madison?

I love this:

